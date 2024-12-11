NPP Responds to 2024 Election Results, Accuses NDC of Coercion and Violence

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement following the conclusion of the 2024 general elections, addressing the outcome and related issues.

After an emergency meeting of its Steering Committee, the Party expressed deep gratitude to its members, executives, and volunteers for their dedication throughout the campaign, despite the defeat.

The statement acknowledged the sense of disappointment among supporters but urged them to stay calm, focusing on unity, restructuring, and constructive feedback as the Party prepares for future challenges. “Our surest bet going forward is to unite, re-group, and re-strategize for future battles,” the Committee emphasized.

In its statement, the NPP accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resorting to violent and coercive tactics to influence parliamentary results in key constituencies, including Dome-Kwabenya, Tema Central, and Akwatia. The Party claimed that NDC supporters had intimidated Electoral Commission (EC) officials and NPP candidates, even resorting to destruction and looting in some areas.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP General Secretary, strongly condemned these actions, stating, “This is unacceptable! This is lawlessness! It defies logic that a party declared winner would promote such acts.” He further criticized the NDC for continuing these alleged unlawful activities despite Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s early concession of defeat, calling it a threat to democracy and national peace.

The NPP also voiced concerns over the Ghana Police Service’s inaction, urging stronger responses to maintain order and security. “Despite Dr. Bawumia’s patriotic decision to concede early, the NDC has continued these despicable acts, undermining our democracy and peace,” Frimpong added.

The statement concluded by calling on all Ghanaians to stand for peace and democracy, stressing that the violence and lawlessness alleged to have been perpetrated by the NDC are not in line with the change Ghanaians voted for. “This is definitely not the change Ghanaians voted for!” the Party declared.