NPP responds to claims of government neglect of the Volta Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region, has responded to comments by Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the NPP led government was deliberately marginalizing the people of the Volta region in the fair share of national resources.

Agbavitor made the comments during a Civil Society Organizations’ dialogue session held recently in Ho.

Responding to the comments in an open letter to the NDC regional Chairman, Mr Korsi Bodja, the Volta Regional Organizer of the NPP described Agbavitor’s claims as unfortunate and not a true reflection of the facts on the ground.

The NPP organizer said: “I recently came across your comments during the Civil Society Organizations’ dialogue session, where you criticized the NPP government for allegedly marginalizing the people of the Volta region – As the Volta regional organizer of the NPP, I feel compelled to address your claims and provide a more accurate assessment of government’s efforts in the region.”

The letter emphasized that the NPP government has consistently pursued policies and implemented projects aimed at promoting equal development across all regions of Ghana including the Volta region.

It outlined a number of developmental projects and initiatives undertaken by the NPP government from 2017 to 2023, which it said directly benefited the people of the region in the fields of health, water and sanitation, education, road infrastructure, local economic development, agriculture development and infrastructure, among others.

Read full letter below:



Subject: Responding to Claims of NPP Government Neglect in the Volta Region

Dear Mr. Agbavitor,

I recently came across your comments during the Civil Society Organizations’ dialogue session, where you criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for allegedly marginalizing the people of the Volta region. As the Volta Regional Organizer for the NPP, I feel compelled to address your claims and provide a more accurate assessment of the government’s efforts in the region.

Firstly, I want to emphasize that the NPP government has consistently pursued policies and implemented projects aimed at promoting equal development across all regions of Ghana, including the Volta region. Allow me to present some initiatives undertaken by the government from 2017 to 2022, which directly benefit the people of the Volta region:

HEALTH:

1. Construction of Agenda 111 projects in 8 Districts in the Volta Region, these hospitals are situated at Adaklu Waya, Ve-Golokwati, Kpetoe, Ave Dakpa, Dzolokpuita, Anloga, Kpeva, and Akatsi.

2. Establishment of maternity wards in various locations in the region, including Gbefi CHPS compound and Penyi.

3. Establishment of a Community Health Centre at Torkor and other places in the region.

3. Significant recruitment of health professionals in the region since 2017, addressing the previous issue of prolonged unemployment for healthcare workers.

4. Upgrading of the then-Volta Regional Hospital (Trafalgar) to a teaching hospital and the provision of the following facilities; CT Scan Machines, Oxygen Plant, Ventilators, Patient Monitors, Ultrasound Machines, Medical Consumables; labs, bleach, parasol, and etc.

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE:

1. Dualization of Ho Main Road (Civic Centre – Sokode Gbogame) and traffic management works covering a distance of 10.5 kilometers.

2. Development of the Eastern Corridor Road, including the Asikum Junction to Have Road Phase 1 (0+00 – 39+300) by Messrs First Sky Ltd.

3. Construction of a 175-meter span steel bridge linking Agbenorxoe to Dafor-Tornu (KPANDO).

4. Asphalt overlay in Hohoe Municipality, covering 15 kilometers.

5. Upgrading of Klefe Town Roads, with a length of 2.44 kilometers.

6. Bitumen surfacing of the 16-kilometer Akweteh to Adaklu Waya Road.

7. Rehabilitation of the Dzolokpuita-Bame (17.2 kilometers) Cocoa Roads.

8. Bitumen surfacing of Liate Agbonyira-Fodome Ahor Feeder Roads, covering 9.70 kilometers.

9. Progress on the Akosombo-Juapong Railway line.

LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:

1. Selection and support of two Municipal Assemblies in the Volta Region (Ho and Hohoe) under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program, aiming to improve urban management and provision of basic urban services.

2. Establishment of the Rural Enterprise Programme Technology Solution Centre in Hohoe.

3. Implementation of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, resulting in the establishment of a Rice Factory at Hohoe.

4. Construction of a Business Advisory Centre at Hohoe Municipal Assembly Old site.

5. Construction of lorry parks and smaller markets in various parts of the region.

AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT/INFRASTRUCTURE:

1. Rehabilitation and expansion of existing gravity schemes, benefiting a total area of 2,000 hectares for irrigation purposes.

2. Supply of irrigation water to over 1,000 hectares through pumped schemes.

3. Establishment of an Agriculture Mechanization Centre in Adaklu Waya.

4. Distribution of 300,000 cashew seedlings to farmers under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative.

5. Support for the Caltech Ethanol Factory, creating job opportunities and promoting cassava production in the region.

WATER AND SANITATION:

1. Implementation of the Spanish Debt Swap Project, involving the completion of 18 water systems benefiting 35 communities in the Volta region.

2. Ongoing 11.5 million Euros 5 Districts Water Project (Phase 3), providing improved water infrastructure to several areas.

3. Plans for the commencement of Phase 4, benefiting districts such as North Tongu, Ho West, and Agotime Ziope.

5. Progress on the 97 million Euros Keta Water Supply Project at Agordome.

EDUCATION:

1. Significant improvement in school enrollment across the region, accompanied by the development of school infrastructure.

2. Construction of an administrative block for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Ho, supported by a $60-million grant from the government of China.

3. Construction of GNPC classroom blocks in various parts of the region, such as Fodome Awoe, Anfoega and Kpando projects.

4. Implementation of GETfund projects throughout the region.

These examples highlight the NPP government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being and development of the Volta region. The mentioned projects and policies demonstrate our dedication to addressing the needs of the people and promoting socio-economic progress in the region.

It is essential to avoid making sweeping statements without considering the tangible efforts made by the government. We encourage you to engage in constructive dialogue and work collaboratively towards the betterment of our region and the nation as a whole.

I hope this clarifies the government’s stance and actions regarding the development of the Volta region. If you have any further inquiries or would like additional information, I am more than willing to discuss this matter further.

Hon. Korsi Bodja

(NPP Volta Regional Organizer)