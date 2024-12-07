NPP Running Mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Votes with Family in Manhyia South

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, has cast his vote in the ongoing polls.

Accompanied by his wife, Alma, and his mother, Dr. Opoku Prempeh exercised his civic duty at the Apagyafiem polling station in the Manhyia South constituency.

Following his vote, the NPP running mate took to social media to encourage all eligible Ghanaians to participate in the election. He emphasized the importance of collective involvement in shaping the nation’s democratic future. Dr. Opoku Prempeh also expressed his gratitude to the people of Manhyia South for their ongoing support and trust in him.