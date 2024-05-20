NPP Running Mate: Former MMDCEs Endorse Bawumia-Frema Ticket

Several former Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Hon. Frema Akosua Opare for the position of running mate alongside His Excellency the Vice-President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. These MMDCEs firmly believe that her inclusion would significantly bolster the NPP’s prospects for victory.

Speaking anonymously to News Ghana, the former MMDCEs highlighted Hon. Frema Akosua Opare’s exemplary handling of their concerns during her tenure, which, they assert, propelled their administrations to achieve commendable results. They attribute the excellent performance of the Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to her diligent stewardship, which also positively impacted donor support, as evidenced by the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) evaluations.

Moreover, they underscored her instrumental role in supporting various parliamentary candidates, contributing to the party’s success in retaining power in the 2020 elections. With her extensive experience as both a Member of Parliament and Chief of Staff for eight years, they argue that she possesses the requisite blend of technical, political, and administrative expertise to effectively address governance challenges and advance the welfare of the populace.

Expressing their unwavering commitment, the former MMDCEs pledged to offer staunch support to Hon. Frema Akosua Opare’s candidacy, vowing to vigorously campaign in their respective constituencies to secure victory for the party. They emphasized their intention to leverage the tangible projects initiated during their tenures as a testament to her impactful leadership.

Highlighting her grassroots connections, they affirmed their intention to emphasize her deep-rooted involvement in community development initiatives during the campaign, believing this would resonate with voters and bolster her candidacy.

In advocating for her selection as the running mate, they asserted that Hon. Frema Akosua Opare’s partnership with Dr. Bawumia presents the most formidable path to victory in 2024, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver remarkable socio-economic progress for the nation.

Furthermore, they lauded her extensive professional background, spanning four decades in labor, hiring, and development consulting, and her previous roles as Deputy Minister of Manpower, Youth, and Employment and Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Meanwhile, other notable figures, such as Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, and Madam Irene Naa Torshi Addo, have also been identified as potential candidates for the esteemed position of running mate, adding depth to the party’s selection considerations.