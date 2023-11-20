NPP sacks Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buabeng, 2 others for campaigning for Alan

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rescinded the membership of four prominent individuals: Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique. This decision, communicated through a press release on Monday, November 20, stems from their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party’s elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, in the statement, cites this endorsement as a violation of the party’s constitution, specifically pointing to Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1). These articles underscore members’ responsibility to adhere to and publicly support the decisions of the party.

The press release acknowledges the party’s awareness of the activities of the four individuals, noting their continued association with the NPP despite the breach of the party’s constitution. It concludes by asserting that their actions contradict the party’s principles, leading to the forfeiture of their membership.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of recent activities of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, which includes publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party; Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“In spite of their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to ‘abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party’,” parts of the statement added.