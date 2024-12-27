NPP Should Engage an Independent Committee to Investigate 2024 Election Defeat

By Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) announcement to investigate its devastating 2024 election defeat is a commendable step; however, the approach to this process will determine the party’s survival and chances in the 2028 general elections.

The significant loss, with former President John Dramani Mahahma of the NDC securing 56.55% of the votes against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP’s 41.61%, reflects deep dissatisfaction among many Ghanaians, particularly sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Coupled with the loss of over 180 parliamentary seats, this defeat highlights systemic failures within the party. To rebuild and regain trust, the NPP must constitute an independent committee free from the influence of current executives to undertake an impartial review.

As it stands, the proposed committee risks being dominated by the same party executives whose leadership and strategies are being questioned. This raises serious concerns about the credibility of any findings.

Many party members and supporters believe that the leadership’s underperformance was a key factor in the defeat, and allowing them to oversee the investigation would undermine the process.

Without transparency and independence, the party’s base will lose faith in its ability to self-correct. The consequences of failing to address these concerns could be disastrous.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), once a dominant political force in Ghana, serves as a cautionary tale. Its inability to confront internal failures led to its decline. The NPP must act decisively to avoid a similar fate.

To ensure a credible review, the NPP must set up an independent committee comprising neutral and respected professionals with no ties to the current party executives and the government of Akufo-Addo.

This committee should include both local and international organisations with a track record of credibility, such as Global Info Analytics, Fitch Solutions, and reputable audit firms like KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Their expertise would ensure an objective assessment of the election loss, free from bias or internal conflicts. Such a committee would not only investigate the reasons behind the defeat but also examine structural weaknesses, including the processes for electing national executives and flag bearers.

Importantly, its findings must be made public. Transparency will demonstrate the party’s commitment to accountability, restore the confidence of its supporters, and rejuvenate its base ahead of the 2028 elections.

The party’s failure in 2024 must not be swept under the rug. All actions and inactions that led to the humiliating defeat must be uncovered, and individuals responsible must be held accountable.

Whether it is poor governance, misappropriation of campaign funds, ineffective campaign strategies, or internal divisions, the truth must come out, and culprits must face appropriate consequences. Accountability will not only restore trust but also send a clear message that the NPP is serious about its renewal.

The NPP’s grassroots support, once its greatest strength, is now disillusioned. If the party does not take bold steps to address its failures, it risks alienating its base permanently.

An independent committee and a transparent review process will show that the party values the concerns of its supporters and is willing to make necessary changes. The committee’s recommendations should serve as a foundation for meaningful reforms.

This includes revitalising the party’s structures, strengthening communication with its base, and ensuring that internal elections are fair and inclusive. By doing so, the NPP can rebuild its identity as a party that listens, learns, and leads.

The NPP’s current predicament is an opportunity for transformation. By establishing an independent committee, engaging credible organisations, and embracing transparency, the party can rebuild trust and emerge stronger.

The alternative, allowing the process to be influenced by internal politics, will lead to further decline and loss of relevance. The time for decisive action is now.

The NPP must rise to the occasion, confront its failures, and chart a new course. If it fails to act, the consequences could mirror the collapse of the CPP, leaving the party’s base disillusioned and its legacy in jeopardy.

The party must seize this moment to restore hope and lay the groundwork for a victorious 2028.

