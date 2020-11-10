On Saturday, November 7th, 2020, the NPP South Africa Branch, led by its Chairperson, Mrs Charity Assan, has donated a tranche of branded T-shirts to three adopted constituencies in the Bono East and Bono regions, to support the ruling New Patriotic Party’s campaign towards election 2020.

Besides, the branch also presented an undisclosed amount of money to each constituency. These constituencies are Wenchi, Banda, and Sene West located in the Bono and Bono East regions of Ghana.

In presenting the items on behalf of the NPP South Africa branch, Ms. Assan advised the youth and Party members, to embark on a massive door-to-door campaign to canvass more votes for the Parliamentary Candidates and the President of the nation.

She also encouraged members to speak of the good visible work of the Party to garner support and to continue the path of uplifting millions out of poverty and misery.

The handing over ceremony, held at Wenchi Jubilee Park, was attended by the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia. She expresses her appreciation to the South Africa NPP branch and other diasporan branches, for their immense support to the Party both in the past and present. The other presentations were received at Ewiase FM 97.5 and NPP Bono East Regional offices, respectively.

In their remark, Mr. Yaw Gyan, chairman for NPP Wenchi constituency; Hon Joe Danquah, MP for Banda constituency, and Mr. Joe Mackay, parliamentary candidate for Sene West, expressed their profound gratitude to the South Africa NPP branch executives and members for supporting them in the midst of COVID -19 pandemic and its economic implications.

Members who graced the occasion are Rose Owusu Abrebrese, Theo Asare, Kweku Opoku and Isaac Asomaning.

Mrs Assan also took the opportunity to thank her SA Branch Executives, and all Party loyal and committed members, who made possible their hard earned funds amidst Covid 19 challenges, to achieve this goal. May God replenish their coffers abundantly, she concluded.