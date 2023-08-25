NPP Special Delegates Conference: Voting Underway in all 17 regions

Voting is currently in progress nationwide as part of the Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The primary goal of this congress is to reduce the number of aspirants from 10 to 5 in preparation for the party’s upcoming congress scheduled for November of this year.

The ten candidates vying for selection are:

Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Agriculture Minister Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Joe Ghartey, a former Railways Minister Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party Kwadwo Poku, an expert in the energy sector Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Trade Minister Francis Addai Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President

The election will encompass the entire nation and will involve around 900 delegates. The top five candidates who receive the highest number of votes will advance to compete in the party’s primaries in November. This primary election will determine the NPP’s flagbearer for the general election in 2024.

Currently holding power in Ghana, the NPP’s chosen candidate will likely be the front-runner to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

The competition is expected to be intense, with Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia being viewed as the frontrunners. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Kennedy Agyapong has been gaining momentum in recent weeks and could potentially emerge as a surprise contender.

This upcoming election will serve as a pivotal test for the NPP, as its outcome will significantly influence the party’s prospects in the 2024 general election. The party will need to select a candidate who can unify its members and resonate with a wide spectrum of voters