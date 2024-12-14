NPP Stalwart Blames Media Bias for Party’s Electoral Defeat, Criticizes NDC for Exploiting Negative Narratives

A prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Fred Okyere, has criticized the media for its emphasis on the shortcomings of President Akufo-Addo’s administration, suggesting that this media focus played a significant role in the party’s disappointing results in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on The Cup of Tea morning show on Ultimate 106.9 FM in Kumasi, Okyere, a former Nhyiaeso NPP aspirant, argued that the media’s tendency to spotlight the negative aspects of the government while sidelining its achievements contributed to the NPP’s poor performance in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

“The media bears part of the blame for our poor performance in the elections. They were too fixated on minor negatives in Nana Addo’s administration,” he said. “We faced challenging times, but you cannot overlook the numerous achievements. For instance, there was a period—two years, to be precise—when significant road projects were undertaken. Do you recall the ‘Year of Roads’? Inner roads in the Ashanti Region saw considerable improvements, yet the media failed to highlight these.”

Okyere also pointed out that the government had made strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of schools, hospitals, and interchanges. However, he argued that these successes were largely ignored by the media in favor of focusing on the administration’s challenges. “We constructed schools, hospitals, and interchanges, but the media chose not to project these successes. Instead, they focused on the negatives, which diverted attention from the commendable efforts of this government,” he lamented.

Despite the electoral loss, Okyere expressed confidence that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy would ultimately be recognized. “I believe that one day, Ghanaians will recognize Nana Addo as a true leader,” he said.

Okyere also took aim at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which emerged victorious in the elections, accusing them of exploiting the media’s negative coverage to further their own political agenda. “The NDC exploited the negative reports and amplified their propaganda, which politically benefited them. However, they should be prepared for the same scrutiny,” he stated.

The NPP stalwart concluded by warning the NDC against complacency, urging them not to become too comfortable with their victory. “They must not become overly jubilant about their victory. We are watching and waiting to see if their governance will be any different. That said, I wish them luck,” he remarked.