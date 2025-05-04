NPP Stalwart Criticizes Bawumia’s Leadership Amid Economic Debates

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sharply criticized the leadership qualities of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, during a televised interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, May 12, 2025.

His remarks spotlight internal party tensions as the NPP seeks to reposition itself after losing the 2024 general elections.

Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned Bawumia’s decisiveness, stating Ghana’s economic challenges including a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 85% and youth unemployment nearing 40% require “bold, independent leadership.” He argued that Bawumia, who served as Vice President and head of the Economic Management Team from 2017 to 2025, had not demonstrated the resolve needed to address such crises. “If I were in his position, I would have resigned,” he said, citing Bawumia’s reliance on “approval from power brokers” during his tenure.

The comments come as the NPP, now in opposition, grapples with its electoral defeat and public dissatisfaction over economic management under its previous administration. Bawumia, a key architect of the former government’s digitalization policies, has faced scrutiny for perceived shortcomings in curbing inflation or stabilizing the cedi, which depreciated by 30% between 2023 and 2024.

Nyaho-Tamakloe, a longtime advocate for governance reform, has repeatedly clashed with NPP leadership over transparency and decision-making. His latest critique underscores divisions within the party as it strategizes for future elections. The NPP has not yet issued an official response to his remarks.

Political analysts note that Nyaho-Tamakloe’s intervention reflects broader debates about the NPP’s direction post-2024. With the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) now overseeing Ghana’s IMF-backed economic reforms, the NPP faces pressure to redefine its platform and address voter concerns ahead of the 2028 polls.

Bawumia’s camp has remained silent on the criticism, though allies have previously defended his economic record, highlighting initiatives like the digital national identification system and mobile money interoperability. The party’s ability to unify behind a coherent message may prove critical as Ghana’s economic recovery remains fragile.

Nyaho-Tamakloe’s remarks have reignited discussions about accountability within Ghana’s political elite, particularly as citizens demand solutions to mounting fiscal and social challenges. With the NPP navigating internal dissent, the path to reclaiming voter trust appears increasingly complex.