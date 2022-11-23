NPP Standing Committees members charged to “break the eight”

Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has charged the newly sworn-in members of the Standing Committees of the party to work tirelessly to “break the eight”

“Winning the 2024 elections would be historical because in the history of the 4th Republic NPP would have been the first political party to have won elections on three consecutive terms.”

Mr Koduah made the statement at the swearing-in of members of seven Standing Committees of the New Patriotic Party in Accra

The committees include Finance, Constitutional and Legal, Organisation Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Research Committee, Communication Committee and Welfare Committee.

Mr Koduah also maintained that currently the biggest task ahead of the NPP was to win the 2024 elections and to increase its goal of breaking the eight.

He touted the NPP’s achievement by saying the party is well known in terms of policies and programmes and that there is no political party that can compare itself to the NPP.

He said despite the challenges that the country was going through, the situation would turn better before the 2024 elections to boost Ghanaians confidence in the NPP.

Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Chairman of the NPP, in his remark, expressed his support for inauguration of the various Standing Committees of the party, which he said would help to advance the cause of the party to break the eight.

He also promised to continue from where his predecessors left off and build upon their accomplishments since political parties are growing concern.

He said as somebody who for 20 years was in the “political wilderness” he would not become National Chairman only for the party to go to opposition.

“You will agree with me that I spent 20 years in the political wilderness before getting to where I am right now, and I will not only become National Chairman for the of party to go to opposition,” he added.

Mr Ntim also advised members of the Standing Committees of the party to hold regular meetings to deliberate and make decisions that would inure to the benefit of the party.

He urged Committees to ensure regular reporting of their activities to the General Secretary of the Party for action to be taken on it.