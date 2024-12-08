NPP Stays Focused on ‘Breaking the Eight’ in Ghana’s Election Season, Says Peter Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu, a leading figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a member of the party’s campaign team, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to breaking the eight-year political cycle in Ghana.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3 at the collation center, Mac Manu emphasized that the NPP remains steadfast in its goal of securing a third consecutive term in office, a feat that has never been achieved in Ghana’s political history.

“It is fine. That continues to be our key objective. Our key objective is to break the eight. Nothing has changed, and time will tell,” Mac Manu declared, reiterating the party’s unwavering focus on achieving this historic milestone.

With the NPP’s eyes set firmly on breaking the political cycle, Mac Manu’s comments underline the party’s determination to continue its dominance in Ghana’s evolving political landscape. As the election results are tallied, all eyes are on whether the NPP can make history and fulfill its ambitious goal.