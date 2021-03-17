A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region has warned party supporters to desist from divisive tendencies, and support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision for the nation.

Rather, NPP supporters must rally solidly behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government enable her to achieve her vision for the nation and brighter the chances of the NPP in Election 2024.

Describing himself as the only survival of the founding members of the party in the region, Mr Isaac Sarkodie Boahin, 67, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kintampo that it was ‘politically immature’ for party supporters to campaign a preferred presidential aspirant for Election 2024.

He indicated that the fortunes of the NPP to win Election 2024 largely depended on the achievements that would be made in the second term of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government saying

“whoever emerges as the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate can make impact in the elections only if President Akufo-Addo performs to the satisfaction of Ghanaians”.

“So I think there is an urgent need for the supporters of our great party to refocus and re-direct their attention to how to help the government to succeed and make Ghana better. This is what is important for now because our success in the next election depended mostly on that.

“The on-going campaigns for certain presidential aspirants in our party are not healthy. This has the potential to create divisions within the rank and file, and adversely affect the performance of government.

“I think at the appropriate time, the leadership of our party will open nominations for potential aspirants to file for polling stations, constituency and regional and national executive positions and follow-up with that of our presidential candidate, so we need to be careful for now”, Mr Boahin advised.