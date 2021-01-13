A group, calling itself NPP supporters of Kejetia has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-appointing Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr John Sarpong, Chairman of the group, said Mrs Osei-Opare had been very instrumental in the welfare of market women and identifiable groups at Kejetia.

Briefing the media in Kumasi, he explained that some few days ago, leaders of the group petitioned the president to maintain the Chief of Staff at her post for the progress of Ghana.

Consequently, when she was named on Tuesday night for the post, the group expressed satisfaction and commended the president for the swift move.

Mr Sarpong said the performance of the Chief of Staff in the past four years had been extremely good and needed another chance to serve the people well.

Some of the contributions she made included the provision of personal protective equipment during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, provision of food, sanitary and relief items to traders as well as head porters at Kejetia and its environs.

The group pledged to continue to support the President and his appointed team members to work effectively for development and economic stability of the country.