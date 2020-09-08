

Hundreds of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday defied health and safety protocols to give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a rousing welcome, as he begins a five-day working visit to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Many of the supporters, clad in NPP paraphernalia, were not wearing face masks, while social distancing was also absent at the “Jenata Park”, the durbar ground, near the Kajaji market where they had positioned themselves to catch a glimpse of the President.

It was, however, extremely hectic for security operatives to control the electrifying crowd, including children who held placards with inscriptions such as “Four more for Nana”, “Nana free water”, and “Nana deserves another term to transform Ghana.”

The Kajaji township was virtually silent as a majority of the residents thronged to the venue of the durbar grounds when President Akufo-Addo arrived in the town around 1430 hours.

Nana Osre Sunkwa II, the Kyidomhene of the Kajaji-Nkomi Traditional Area, who welcomed the President and his entourage, said the NPP government had fulfilled many of its 2016 manifesto and campaign promises and commended President Akufo-Addo for the feat.

He said the Free Senior High School programme had lessened the economic burden of many parents in rural areas.

Nana Sunkwa II appealed to the President to rehabilitate the Atebubu-Kwame-Danso and portions of the Kwame-Danso-Kajaji stretch to facilitate the movement of the people and enhance their economic activities.

He said the area also required a district hospital and appealed to the President to assist the people in that regard.