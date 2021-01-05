A group of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is taking steps to safeguard the legacy of Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency.

The group called “Bonicore,” addressing journalists in Accra on the theme: “Safeguarding our legacy in Madina,” said the move would help prevent anyone from claiming glory to those projects initiated by the MP in the future.

It said Alhaji Boniface, who led the constituency for the past four years, though was not re-elected, and had chalked major developments that ought to be safeguarded.

Mr Reginald Bosompem, Convener of Bonicore, told journalists that under the tenure of Boniface, there was a tremendous transformation in the constituency.

He said the MP’s work spanned from education, road infrastructure, construction of drainage, bridges, water and sanitation and public toilets.

Others included health, employment, electricity, peace and security, donations, among others that raised the human development status of the constituency.

According to him, 15 Electoral Areas in the Municipality were also provided with streetlights.

“Let me take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the constituency executives, the council of elders, patrons, campaign team, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, volunteer groups and all the electorate for their dedication, sacrifices, love and commitment towards the campaign.

“I will say that a good battle was well fought but we lost and as the saying goes, “the falling down of a hero is not the end of his life,” Mr Bosompem said.

The NPP supporters indicated that they were proud of Alhaji Boniface, despite the fact that he was not voted again in the 2020 parliamentary election.

“As a party, we are confident that Alhaji Boniface would bounce back to ensure that the Madina Parliamentary Seat is won again by the NPP because we know his potential and what he is capable of doing,” he Bosompem said.