NPP Supporters Visit Dr. Bawumia to Pledge Support After Election Loss

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members have been visiting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and NPP presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, at his official residence to offer their support and encouragement following his defeat.

Dr. Bawumia, who lost to John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a contest with the lowest voter turnout (60.9%) since 2000, garnered 4,657,304 votes (41%) while Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%).

During a visit by the first group of NPP supporters from the Klottey Korle and Ayawaso East constituencies of Greater Accra on December 10, 2024, Dr. Bawumia urged members of his party to refrain from blaming one another and to unite for the future. He pointed out that the statistical outcome of the election clearly demonstrated that the NPP had essentially handed the victory to the NDC.

Several other groups from the Trobu and Weija-Gbawe constituencies also visited Dr. Bawumia, where the atmosphere was charged with energy as party members sang and blew vuvuzelas in support of their leader.

Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism, calling on NPP members to remain hopeful. He emphasized his faith in God, stating that “the ways of man are not the ways of God” and that he believes all things work together for the good of those who trust in God.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Klottey Korle, spoke on behalf of the visiting delegates, assuring Dr. Bawumia that the party still believes in his leadership. While acknowledging that the NPP did not achieve the desired result in the 2024 elections, Nortey stressed their continued support. “We believe in your policies and we will continue to support you. We are there for you,” he affirmed.

Nii Noi Nortey also congratulated Dr. Bawumia for his performance in the elections, asserting that while the NDC did not outperform the NPP, internal challenges within the party contributed to the outcome. “Our party people did not help,” he said.