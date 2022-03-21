NPP Suspends Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

The Eastern Regional Communications Team of the ruling New Patriotic Party has suspended Mr Kwadwo Owusu also known as IGP from the group on the grounds of gross indiscipline and bringing the name of the party into disrepute .

According to a short Statement issued by Eastern Regional Communications Director of NPP Mr. David Prah, the Constituency youth organiser for Akuapem North has been relieved from the regional Communications team and as the government spokesperson in the region.

In a Press Release signed Mr David Prah stated that Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie’s suspension takes place with immediate effect.

He therefore, indicated that Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka IGP does not speak for the party since he has been suspended as a Member of the Eastern Regional Communications Team.

Therefore, any utterance from the suspended Communications Team Member must be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves Mr. Prah added.

Mr. David Prah stated that Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie cannot represent the Party on Radio and other form of Media.

Below is the full press statement:

SUSPENSION OF KWADWO OWUSU AFRIYIE AKA “IGP” FROM THE EASTERN REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS TEAM AND GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSONS.

The Eastern Regional Communications Team of the ruling New Patriotic Party has suspended Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka IGP the Constituency Youth Organiser for Akuapem North from the Regional Communications Team and Government Spokespersons with immediate effect.

Reasons to be communicated later.

No further details.

Thank you.

David Prah

Eastern Regional Communications Director NPP