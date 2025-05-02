NPP Suspends Nationwide Tour to Join Cross-Party Judiciary Protest

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has halted its ongoing “Thank You Tour” to participate in a multi-party demonstration against President John Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, signaling escalating tensions over judicial independence in Ghana.

Dubbed the “Save the Judiciary Demo,” the protest, scheduled for May 5, 2025, has united five political parties, including the NPP, in what organizers describe as a critical defense of the judiciary’s autonomy.

NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye confirmed the decision, framing the demonstration as a nonpartisan effort to protect democratic institutions. “This is a national assignment transcending party lines. We are fighting for Ghanaians and the future of our democracy,” Boakye stated in an interview with Asaase News. He emphasized the party’s commitment to mobilizing supporters for a strong turnout, aiming to pressure the Mahama administration to reverse its decision.

President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo, announced last week, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups and legal bodies, who argue the move undermines constitutional separation of powers. While the presidency cited unspecified “administrative concerns,” critics allege political interference, particularly amid ongoing high-profile cases involving government officials.

The protest has garnered rare bipartisan support, with the Minority in Parliament endorsing the coalition. Minority Leader affirmed their participation, calling the judiciary’s independence “non-negotiable.” This alliance marks a significant moment in Ghana’s political landscape, where rival parties seldom collaborate on public demonstrations.

The suspension of the NPP’s “Thank You Tour,” initially launched to celebrate the party’s grassroots contributions, underscores the priority shift toward institutional safeguards. Ghana’s judiciary has historically faced accusations of politicization, but direct clashes between the executive and judicial branches remain rare. The Chief Justice’s suspension echoes a 2022 incident where then-President Mahama clashed with the Judicial Council over appointments, raising concerns about precedent-setting actions.

Legal experts warn that perceived erosion of judicial independence could deter foreign investment and destabilize governance. With Ghana’s 2024 elections still fresh in public memory, the demonstration’s outcome may influence broader perceptions of democratic health ahead of the 2028 electoral cycle.

As preparations for the protest intensify, all eyes will be on the Mahama administration’s response. A reversal could reaffirm institutional checks, while defiance risks deepening political polarization. For now, the coalition’s unity offers a stark reminder of Ghana’s enduring commitment to democratic norms, even amid partisan divides.