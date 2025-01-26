NPP Suspends Tamale North Chairman Amid Serious Allegations

The Northern Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Mohammed Fuseini Sadat, the Tamale North Chairman, following a petition lodged by polling station executives within the constituency.

The petition outlines a series of alleged breaches and violations of the party’s constitution, which have now led to the chairman’s suspension.

One of the most serious accusations against Sadat is that he shot and injured Mr. Karim Alhassan, a polling station organizer, during a confrontation on the night of January 17, 2025. In addition to this, Sadat is accused of orchestrating an assault, during which a group of thugs was allegedly used to forcibly seize a pickup truck from the driver of the parliamentary candidate for Tamale North in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In light of these grave allegations, Sadat has been suspended from his position as chairman, and the petition has been forwarded to the regional disciplinary committee for further investigation and action. The situation has raised concerns within the party, as it contends with these serious accusations involving one of its regional leaders.