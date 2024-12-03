NPP Sympathisers Including Brother Of NPP Organiser Assaulted By Driver And Communication Director Of Lawyer Akwasi Amofah (Independent Parliamentary Candidate)

It has been confirmed that a disturbing incident marred the voting process at a polling station in Bekwai, as supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the brother of the Constituency Organiser, were allegedly assaulted by the driver and Communication Director of Lawyer Akwasi Amofah, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate.

The altercation reportedly erupted when Lawyer Amofah and his team forcibly removed a police officer from the queue, sparking a confrontation with NPP officers present at the polling station.

The situation escalated into an exchange of words, ultimately leading to the assault on the NPP sympathisers.

One of the sympathisers sustained a foot injury during the melee, requiring an X-ray and subsequent hospitalisation at the Bekwai Hospital.

The timely intervention of the police helped restore calm, enabling the voting process to continue.

Despite the disturbance, the polling station recorded an impressive 85% voter turnout. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for calm and respect during the electoral process.