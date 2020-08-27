The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 60 per cent of the presidential votes in the December 7, general elections.

The party is aiming to secure 180 out of the 275 parliamentary seats.In the 2016 elections, the party obtained 53.07 per cent of votes in the presidential and won 169 parliamentary seats.

Mr Fredrick Fredua Anto, the First Vice Chairman of NPP, said the party wanted to establish itself as the preferred political party with the commitment to transform the nation and improve citizens’lives.

He was speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate constituency campaign teams for the party’s 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections at Old Tafo, Suame and Oforikrom constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Anto said although the task was difficult, the party could achieve the feat through hard work and dedication of members.

He said the government of President Akufo-Addo, in its first term of office, had transformed the country and improved the living conditions of the people.

He charged members of the campaign teams to speak about the good works of government to enable the people to appreciate and retain the party in power.

Mr Anto said the beneficiaries of the free senior high school policy alone could change the party’s fortunes.

He urged party members to capitalize on the free senior high school policy to attract such people to vote for the NPP.

He said the Ashanti Region was critical to the party’s target, saying the 90 per cent votes in the December elections should occupy the minds of all party members.

Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Parliamentary Candidate for Old Tafo, said with a unity of purpose, members would achieve the target.

Mr Bright Osei Agyeman, the chairman of the Suame constituency, said the campaign team and party members should work hard to increase the number of votes of the party to help retain the government in power.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, said the constituency had seen incredible increases in its electoral fortunes over the years.

Members, he said, were ready to work to achieve the 90 per cent votes in the constituency and called for support from members to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, asked members not to be complacent over the achievements of the government.

He said though the government had demonstrated commitment and leadership to improve the lives of the people, party members needed to tell the story to the people to appreciate what the government had done.

Mr Antwi made the call at the inauguration of the Kwabre East constituency campaign team at Mamponteng.

He urged members of the team to unite and work together with all other members and supporters.

They should undertake house-to-house campaigns in the communities to drum home the government’s achievements.

Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, the Member of Parliament for the area, said the constituency was targeting 100,000 votes compared to the 80,000 obtained in the 2016 elections.

She said members were focused to obtain that figure to help retain the party in power.

Ms Mensah called on party members to work hard to help achieve the feat.