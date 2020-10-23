Mrs Adelaide Serwaa Ntim, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo, says the party has targeted to obtain 90 percent votes in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

She said with the tremendous achievement of the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo, in its first term, there was the need for all party members to work hard to garner more support to ensure that the party was retained in power to continue with its transformation agenda.

Mrs Ntim stated this during a campaign exercise by the constituency youth wing of the party to educate women in the Nsuta market on how to cast their ballots during the elections.

The occasion was also used to offer free medical screening for the women in the market. Mrs Ntim said though the party had performed well in its first term, members should not be complacent, but continue to work hard in the communities to tell the good story of the party to ensure a resounding victory in the December elections.

She said as a first timer in parliament, her focus would be on the promotion of quality education, health, education and skills training for the youth to help them acquire the needed skills for self-employment.

Mr Peter Mensah, constituency youth organizer said the exercise was necessary to help reduce the incidence of spoilt ballots during the elections.

He said it was painful to realize that people who wished to vote for NPP ended up spoiling their ballots due to improper handling and voting procedures.

Mr Mensah charged party leaders to focus on educating the public on how to cast their ballots properly.