NPP to elect presidential aspirant on November 4

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set Saturday, November 4, 2023, for its Presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.

A statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, however, notified that “if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.”

It said the nomination period for the Presidential primaries would begin on Friday, May 26 and end on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

On the Parliamentary primaries, the statement said it would be held in February 2024 while nominations would be accepted between Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and Thursday, January 4, 2024.

According to the statement, the National Council has barred National, Regional, and Constituency Party Executives and Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives from contesting in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs)

“The party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries, which would be made available to the public in due course,” it said.

Below is the endorsed timetable by the Party:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Opening of Nomination – 26th May 2023

Closing of Nomination -24th June 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) -26th August 2023

National Congress – 4th November 2023

PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

I. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES

Opening of Nominations -16th June 2023

Closing of Nominations – 14th July 2023

Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December 2023.

II. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

Opening of Nominations – 20th December 2023

Closing of Nominations – 4th January 2024

Elections – 24th February 2024