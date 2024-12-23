NPP to Form Committee to Review 2024 Election Performance

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to form a committee in January 2025 to assess the party’s performance in the 2024 general election, following a significant defeat at the polls.

According to the final results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) on December 9, 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, won the election with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. His main contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, secured 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%, falling short of the expected victory.

At a press conference held at the party’s headquarters, NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim expressed disappointment with the election outcome, acknowledging that the party’s expectations were not met.

“We were very hopeful and positive, and our aim was to secure an emphatic victory at the polls. We worked hard and put in our best efforts during the campaign,” Ntim said. He also praised the dedication of the party’s campaign teams at all levels.

Despite the defeat, Ntim emphasized that the NPP remains committed to its vision for a better Ghana, grounded in the principles of the party. “We may not have won the battle, but we haven’t lost the war on the quest for a better Ghana, shaped by the ideals and philosophies of the New Patriotic Party,” he added.

To better understand the factors that contributed to the loss, the NPP has decided to establish an election review committee in January 2025. This committee will engage party stakeholders and the public to conduct a thorough analysis of the circumstances leading to the defeat and recommend steps for future improvements.

“The committee will take a post-mortem into the outcome of the election and engage all party stakeholders and the general public to understand the factors that led to our defeat,” Ntim concluded.