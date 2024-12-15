NPP to Fully Support Dr. Bawumia’s 2028 Presidential Bid – Campaign Spokesperson

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the campaign spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has confirmed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will offer full support if Dr. Bawumia decides to contest the presidency in 2028.

Speaking on Joy News’ NewsFile, Aboagye emphasized that both party members and many Ghanaians recognize Dr. Bawumia’s hard work and dedication, making him a strong candidate for the future.

“The NPP will rally behind Dr. Bawumia if he decides to run for president again. We are only waiting for him to make a firm decision,” Aboagye stated. He expressed hope that Dr. Bawumia would lead the party in the 2028 elections, highlighting his disciplined leadership and contributions to the party’s success.

Dr. Bawumia, who is currently the flagbearer of the NPP, recently lost the 2024 presidential election to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, by over 15%. Despite the loss, Dr. Bawumia graciously conceded defeat ahead of the official Electoral Commission declaration.