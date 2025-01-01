NPP to Hold Crucial NEC Meeting Following 2024 Election Loss, Leadership Discussions on the Table

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to meet on Thursday, January 2, 2025, to address critical issues following the party’s loss in the 2024 general elections.

This will be the first NEC meeting since the party’s significant defeat in the December 7 elections, which has left the NPP preparing to assume the role of the minority in Parliament.

The meeting will take place at Accra’s Alisa Hotel, and sources have confirmed that the leadership of the NPP will be deliberating on key strategies for the future, focusing particularly on how to rebuild the party and reconnect with its grassroots support base. One of the most anticipated discussions is the election of the leadership team for the upcoming 9th Parliament, a decision that will have a lasting impact on the party’s political future.

Joseph Osei Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is expected to be a key figure in the ongoing deliberations. Owusu and other party leaders have publicly suggested that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader, should continue in a leadership role, with many advocating for his appointment as the NPP’s Minority Leader. Afenyo-Markin’s experience and political acumen are seen as assets that could help unify the party and maintain a strong presence in Parliament, despite the setback of losing the election.

The party’s NEC is also expected to scrutinize the reasons behind the NPP’s poor performance in the elections. Issues such as campaign strategy, voter engagement, internal divisions, and the party’s failure to connect with key demographics will likely be discussed in an attempt to learn from past mistakes and ensure a stronger showing in future elections.

With the NPP transitioning to the minority status in Parliament, the meeting’s outcomes will be pivotal in shaping the party’s role in Ghana’s political landscape over the next four years. This will be a defining moment for the NPP as it navigates the challenges of opposition politics and seeks to regain the trust of the electorate.