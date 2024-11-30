NPP to Hold Final Rally at University of Ghana on December 5, 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will hold its final rally for the 2024 election campaign at the University of Ghana on December 5, 2024. The event will take place at the UG Sports Directorate Park.

Special guests expected at the rally include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as the party’s flagbearer and his vice-presidential candidate.

This rally is expected to mark a significant moment in the NPP’s campaign as it heads into the final stretch of the election period. It will provide an opportunity for party members and supporters to mobilize and rally behind their candidates.