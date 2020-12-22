The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday, December 27, organise an interdenominational national Christian thanksgiving service at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra.

The service will be to give glory to the Almighty God for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections, which saw the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 8th President under the fourth Republic.

A statement signed by Mr John Boadu NPP General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said service would be on the theme: “Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us, for the battle is the Lord’s”

It said, “The general public is cordially invited”.