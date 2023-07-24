NPP to hold special electoral college in all 16 regional capitals

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released guidelines for the conduct of its upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting party Members of Parliament (MP).

The guidelines were arrived at during a meeting held on Thursday, 20 July 2023.

“Regional and Constituency Party executives who wish to contest in the primaries in Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament shall resign from their respective positions not later than September 2023,” according to the guidelines.

While “Metropolitan, Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Constituences where the party has sitting Members of Parliament are not eligible to contest in the parliamentary primaries for those Constituencies.”

Also, at the same meeting, the recommendations by the Vetting Committee of the party clearing all 10 aspiring presidential candidates to contest in the electoral college was “approved”.

While the electoral college will be held in the regional capital of all 16 regions across the country despite a proposition for it to be held in one region with each delegate entitled to one vote to be cast by secret ballot for only one candidate.

It has also composed a committee to supervise the conduct of the special electoral college and national congress respectively.

The party’s National Council further urged all candidates and their supporters to abide by the code of conduct for parliamentary and presidential elections and desist from unhealthy utterances and comments which do not augur well for unity and cohesion of the party.