NPP to Investigate Voter Apathy as Key Factor in 2024 Election Loss, Says Nana Akomea

A senior member of the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign team, Nana Akomea, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons why over two million NPP voters chose not to participate in the 2024 elections.

This investigation, Akomea said, will serve as the foundation for a post-mortem analysis of the party’s defeat.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Akomea highlighted the need to understand the factors that led to voter apathy, with many party supporters failing to cast their ballots. “We need to find out the reasons behind this disengagement,” Akomea explained. “What were the key factors that made them stay away? They didn’t even show up to vote for the party.”

Akomea, referencing the 2020 election results, pointed out that the NPP’s vote share decreased significantly, dropping from 6.7 million votes in 2020 to 4.6 million in 2024. He noted that these two million missing voters did not seem to shift their allegiance to other candidates like John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or Alan Kyerematen, suggesting that they simply abstained from voting altogether.

In the December 7 poll, NDC’s John Mahama emerged victorious, securing over 6.3 million votes, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP received 4.6 million votes. The NPP also lost several parliamentary seats to the NDC, further underlining the party’s challenges.

Akomea’s comments reflect the party’s intent to understand the reasons behind its losses and address the underlying issues, including voter disengagement, as part of its future strategy.