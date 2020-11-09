The next Government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will ensure the completion of the process to provide free Wifi at all Senior High Schools (SHS) and public tertiary institutions and training colleges.

The NPP in its Election 2020 manifesto sub-headline; ‘Consolidating Our Achievements and The Way Forward-Education,’ explained that before the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made significant progress towards building a Ghana Beyond Aid.

“We delivered and continued delivering quality results across all sectors, which have enabled us to blunt largely the severest impact of the pandemic. Our plan over the next four years is to build on what we have achieved together.

“Incorporating the lessons learnt from the pandemic, we will consolidate the progress we have made on all our flagship policies, programmes, and initiatives across the various sectors”.

Based on its accomplishment, it will complete the implementation of the five-year Strategic Plan on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The NPP said it will establish a national Skills Development Fund, stressing that through the Zongo Development Fund, in collaboration with GETFUND, build 16 model SHS in Zongo communities across the 16 regions.

It will also increase resources and infrastructure for special needs education across the country; expand infrastructure to increase access to professional legal education; continue with our infrastructure development programme across all levels of the education sector.

The next NPP government will implement the existing Inclusive Education Policy, by establishing, revamping or equipping regional special education assessment centres to facilitate early and accessible assessment for children who may have special education needs.

The NPP admitted that the closure of schools, from KG, through Primary, JHS and SHS to tertiary institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted academic calendars and timetables, preparation for final examinations, and have imposed adverse financial strain on public and private institutions.

However, “to get the lives of our young students back on track, we, successfully, partially, re-opened schools to allow final year students from the Universities, SHSs and JHSs to take their exams.

“To this end, we committed significant resources in providing protective equipment for students, teachers, and support staff, and implemented strict COVID-19 protocols for the operation of all the schools”.

The NPP, under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, is presenting itself to Ghanaians to be re-elected to continue to lead this country for the next four years again.

“We began this journey four years ago when you gave us the overwhelming mandate in December 2016 to lead the rebuilding of this country”.