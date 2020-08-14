Mr Sammy Awuku, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the Party will outdoor its manifesto for the 2020 General Election on Saturday, August 22.

He said the manifesto would contain the first term achievements of the Party and amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also programmes to be initiated for the next four years if given the nod in the December polls.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Mr Awuku said the country needed decisive leaders who could make concrete decisions to solve the myriad of challenges the country was facing.

“The December 2020 race is for leaders who act with swiftness to protect the present and future of the people. This is why were are appealing to the electorate to give the Party another chance to advance development,” he said.

Mr Awuku said the NPP had a “good track record” of managing the economy even in distress conditions such as COVID-19, which he said had thrown the economy of developed countries off gear.

He said the NPP had demonstrated its good will by introducing social interventions including, the Free Senior High School, benefiting 1.2 million students, restored training teachers and nursing allowances in first year of office, introduced the Ghana Card and provision of ambulances to all districts.

Mr Awuku said most sectors of the economy had witnessed tremendous changes, citing the implementation of the “Planting for Food and Jobs” and the “One District, One Factory” policy programmes.

He said the track record of the performance of the NPP, especially under the Fourth Republican Constitution, had proven that: “This is a Party that can be trusted when given the mandate.”

Mr Awuku said that good development policies ought to be sustained for a considerable number of years to deliver the intended positive results.

Mr Awuku said Mr John Dramani Mahama, the former President and the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress failed the nation and that his government did not manage the economy well.

“Mr Mahama has been in government for eight years so whatever good intention he had, could have been done during that time,” he urged the electorates to retain the NPP in power.