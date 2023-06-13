NPP to vet presidential aspirants from July 3

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will begin Vetting its presidential aspirants from Monday, July 3, 2023, as part of revised timelines for some of the planned activities towards its Presidential and Orphan constituencies’ primaries.

The decision was made by the party’s Emergency Steering Committee, following the issuance of a press release by the Electoral Commission coupled with the Party’s preparation towards the Assin North by-elections.

Presidential Primaries

According to a press release by the NPP, vetting of prospective Presidential Aspirant(s) will be held on Monday July 3, to Thursday July 6, 2023.

The submission of the Vetting Committee’s Report to the National Council through the General Secretary will be on Monday, July 10, 2023, whereas the Publication of the Vetting Report by the Steering Committee will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Submission of Petitions will also be held on Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14, 2023 if there are any petitions to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC).

From Monday, July 17, to Tuesday the July 18, there will be a National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) sitting.

There will also be a National Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, July 20, followed by the publication of the list of qualified Presidential Aspirants on Friday July21, 2023.

Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, followed by the publication of first Notice of Poll on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, there will be a National Congress by Special Electoral College if there are any.

Reports on the conduct of the Special Electoral College will be submitted to the National Council through the General Secretary will be on Monday, August 28, 2023.

There will be fresh Balloting of the final five qualified candidates on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. This will be followed by the Super Delegates Congress, which will prune the number of aspirants seeking to lead the party in the 2024 presidential elections from 10 to five.

The final Notice of poll will be published the following day, Thursday, August 31.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, there will be a National Congress, followed by a run-off where necessary, on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Orphan Constituencies

For orphan constituencies, sale of nomination forms will commence on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 till Thursday, August 10.

Finally, Elections (On case-by-case) will take place throughout the month of September to Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The party urged all stakeholders to help make the primaries a reality.