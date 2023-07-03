NPP to vet presidential aspirants on July 3

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Presidential Vetting Committee has announced that the vetting of its presidential aspirants will begin on Monday, July 3, 2023.

This decision was conveyed through a statement issued by the Secretary to the Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako.

Ten individuals have submitted their presidential nomination forms to contend for the party’s ticket.

To streamline the election process, the party aims to reduce the number of candidates to five.

On Monday, July 3, the presidential hopefuls scheduled for vetting include Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, former Minister of Trade, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwadwo Poku.

On Tuesday, July 4, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, will face the vetting committee.

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie, and Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, will have their turn on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The vetting process will conclude on Thursday with the evaluation of Francis Addai-Nimako, former Mampong MP.