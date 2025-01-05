NPP Unfazed by NDC’s Appeal Over Collation Ruling

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has dismissed concerns over the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to appeal the recent High Court ruling regarding the collation of votes in certain constituencies.

On January 4, 2025, the Accra High Court ruled that the Electoral Commission must finalize the vote collation in Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South by January 6. The court also directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure security during the process. However, the NDC expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, claiming that their candidates had won these seats, but the results had not been declared under pressure. The party has subsequently filed an appeal against the decision.

Despite the NDC’s actions, the NPP remains unfazed. In a media interview, Kodua stated, “The NDC are preparing to file an appeal and stay of execution; we are not bothered by it. It is their right, but at the end of the day, the truth will always stand.”

The appeal sets the stage for further legal battles over the disputed election results, but the NPP maintains its confidence in the final outcome.