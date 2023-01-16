NPP urged to choose Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2024

Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has implored delegates preparing for the NPP’s presidential elections to re-think and vote for the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the Election 2024.

As the head of the government’s economic management team, he said the Vice President had proven critics wrong, brought the economy on track and restored the confidence and hopes of many Ghanaians in the midst of the global economic crisis.

Mr Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality on Monday.

He explained that the Election 2024 remained crucial, and it would not be easy for the NPP to break the nation’s eight-year political circle between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mensah said the Veep was not only a suitable flagbearer to lead the NPP in the next general election, but also the “right President Ghana needs in the midst of the terrible economic situation across the globe.”

“The Veep has stood the test of time and he knows and well understands the current national economic situation. If we do not want to run the country’s economic development back and forth, then we must all accept and allow Alhaji Dr Bawumia to lead us to election victory in 2024,” he said.

Mr Mensah said although all the personalities who had shown interest to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership slot so far, were all ‘good presidential materials’ and had proven track records in the country political space, and it would be in the supreme interest of the party if the delegates endorse the vice president.

“This is because, Dr Bawumia has not only marketed himself, but has also proven to Ghanaians that he holds the key to national economic reconstruction. Ghana’s economy is now gaining momentum because of Dr Bawumia’s abled economic management team,” he stated.

“We must also be reminded that we need a presidential candidate who can lead the party to equally share or maintain or add more votes to the NPP votes in the Northern region. We should not try to overlook some issues because we all know the voting pattern in the North. Elections are numbers and we have to choose a candidate who can bridge the voting gap in the North,” Mr Mensah added.

The Former NPP Organiser said he hoped that the party’s presidential elections would not divide the NPP’s rank and file, saying the Election 2024 was very close and “we must all try and avoid all tendencies that can narrow our political fortunes”.