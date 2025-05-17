NPP Urged to Prioritize Grassroots Elections Before Flagbearer Vote

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Frimpong, has cautioned against proposals to elect the party’s flagbearer ahead of grassroots executive elections, warning that such a move risks fracturing internal democracy and unity.

Frimpong, the NPP’s Deputy Protocol Director, outlined his concerns in an open letter to the party’s National Chairman and General Secretary, stressing that the party’s strength lies in its bottom-up leadership structure.

“Electing a flagbearer first could breed favoritism, manipulation, and the imposition of preferred candidates, creating divisions,” Frimpong stated. He emphasized that the NPP’s tradition of selecting leaders from polling stations upward ensures fairness and power balance across the party’s hierarchy. “A legitimate executive base at all levels is critical to mobilizing effectively for national elections,” he added, urging adherence to practices that secured past victories.

Frimpong’s intervention follows debates within the NPP over streamlining leadership selection processes ahead of the 2028 general elections. His letter underscores fears that sidelining grassroots structures could alienate local organizers, who are pivotal to campaign success. The NPP has historically relied on decentralized leadership elections to build cohesion, a model Frimpong argues must remain intact.

The warning reflects broader tensions within political parties balancing efficiency with democratic processes. As Ghana’s 2028 polls loom, the NPP’s approach to internal elections could shape its competitiveness against rivals, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which faces similar organizational challenges.