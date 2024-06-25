NPP Urged to Prioritize Kennedy Agyapong’s Policies Over Alan Kyerematen’s

In a recent media briefing in Accra, Mr Joseph Archibald called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize the innovative policy initiatives championed by Kennedy Agyapong, contrasting them with the proposals by Alan Kyerematen.

Addressing journalists, Archibald expressed concerns over the similarities between Kyerematen’s recent policy speech and the longstanding ideas advocated by Agyapong. He emphasized the need for the party to adopt Agyapong’s transformative policies, which he believes offer more practical solutions and a clearer vision for Ghana’s future.

“As we approach the elections, the NPP must recognize and implement the original and impactful policies advocated by Kennedy Agyapong,” stated Archibald, highlighting their potential to address pressing national issues effectively.

The discussion within the NPP regarding leadership and policy direction has intensified, with Archibald’s remarks contributing to the ongoing debate. His stance underscores the importance of embracing innovative and visionary policies that resonate with the party’s core principles and aspirations.

As the NPP prepares for the upcoming electoral contest, the call to prioritize distinctive policy frameworks becomes increasingly significant. This call reflects broader aspirations for a cohesive and forward-thinking strategy to propel Ghana’s development agenda.