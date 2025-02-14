NPP Urges Affected Officials to Challenge Revoked Appointments in Court

Officials who secured public sector appointments during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration are being advised to sue the current government over the abrupt termination of their positions.

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on affected persons to pursue legal action, arguing that the revocation of appointments made after December 7, 2024, violates the 1992 Constitution, Article 66(1).

In a statement on social media, Ahiagbah criticized Chief of Staff Julius Debrah’s recent directive, which ordered all heads of government institutions to nullify appointments and recruitments made in the public service after the December 7 elections. He maintained that decisions made by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Administration—while President Akufo-Addo was in office until John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in on January 7, 2025—are binding on subsequent administrations.

“Mr. Julius Debrah’s effort to invalidate the former administration’s decision is an affront to the Constitution and an imminent threat to our democracy. To the victims, I say insist on your civil and human rights. Go to court to stop this gross abuse of the Constitution, this is not what Ghanaians bargained for,” Ahiagbah wrote.

The directive, detailed in a circular dated February 10, 2025, mandates that all appointments and recruitments made after December 7, 2024, be annulled. It states that these decisions are not in compliance with established good governance practices and requires heads of government institutions to submit a comprehensive report on their actions by February 17, 2025.

While the government has not offered an official explanation for the revocation, sources indicate that the move is part of an initiative aimed at promoting fairness and transparency during the public sector transition. The decision is expected to affect numerous individuals who secured positions following the 2024 general elections, igniting concerns over the legal and constitutional ramifications of the order.