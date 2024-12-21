NPP Urges President-Elect Mahama to Call NDC to Order Amid Pending Election Collation

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to intervene and rein in the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the collation and declaration of outstanding parliamentary election results.

Ahiagbah’s call came in response to a recent post by the Greater Accra youth wing of the NDC urging their members to occupy collation centers following a High Court ruling. The court directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to take immediate steps to collate and declare the results of pending constituencies.

“We remind the NDC of its commitment to peace, which was expressed by signing the Peace Pact. The party leadership and the President-Elect, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, are responsible for urging their members to uphold the principles of the Peace Pact,” Ahiagbah posted on his X handle on Friday, December 20, 2024.

He also criticized the NDC for disregarding the behavior of its members, urging Mahama to address what he described as disruptive actions. “This is unbecoming of a government in waiting,” he added.

Meanwhile, the High Court, presided over by Justice Rev. Fr. Joseph Adu Owusu Agyemang, on December 20, 2024, ordered the EC to collate and declare the results for the nine disputed constituencies, including Ablekuma North, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Okaikwei Central, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North, Ahafo Ano South West, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, and Techiman South.

The court’s ruling followed a mandamus application filed by the NPP’s Legal Affairs Director, Gary Nimako, urging the court to compel the EC to fulfill its constitutional duty of collating and declaring the election results.

The court also instructed security forces, particularly the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to provide armed security at the collation centers to ensure the process is conducted peacefully. This follows previous incidents of chaos at some centers that delayed the declaration of results.

In a related matter, the NDC had filed a Judicial Review Application seeking an order to quash the EC’s decision to re-collate the results in five constituencies, arguing that the results had already been declared by the Returning Officers. However, the court dismissed these arguments, ruling that any declarations made under duress or threats were null and void, emphasizing that acts of lawlessness could not be supported by the court.

The ruling comes as both parties prepare for the crucial task of finalizing the parliamentary results, with tensions running high over the legitimacy of previous declarations.