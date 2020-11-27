The Leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States led by its Madam Chair, Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong has thrown their weight behind the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central in the Northern Region.

In this vein, the NPP USA has donated an amount of GHC20,000 to support Dr Anyars’ campaign ahead of the voting day 7th December 2020. This was also followed by NPP Washington DC chapter who also donated the same amount to Dr Anyars.

This took place at a fund-raising dinner organised by Dr. Anyars’ campaign yesterday. In all, over GHC200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis) was raised at the end of the cocktail dinner.

The NPP USA was represented by; Mrs. Obaa Yaa Frimpong (Branch Chairperson, NPP-USA), Mrs. Josephine Agyekum-Wallace (Branch Communications Director), Dr. Kwasi Gyan Ayim-Darko (Chairman, Atlanta Chapter),

Dr Michael Nana Nyame-Mireku ( 1st. Vice-Chairman, Washington DC Chapter), Nana Nti Yeboah (Elder, Washington DC Chapter).

According to the group, they are more than hopeful that come December 7th, 2020, Dr. Anyars will be declared the Member of Parliament-elect.

“The good people of Tamale Central has brought up a son that has the spirit and the values of Tamale Central that can cause Parliament to earmark projects to this constituency,” Mrs. Obaa Yaa Frimpong stated.

She maintained “…And if Tamale Central needs somebody to represent them in Parliament, that can speak the values of Tamale Central in Parliament, it is no other person than Dr. Anyars.

…Dr. Anyars is a man some of us, we see him from afar; I’ve had the chance to hang around the Vice President, and I have seen him with the Vice President. His Humility is unbelievable, and you hardly see this in people, especially in politics, and this man assumes that kind of humility,” she added.

Dr. Anyars, on his part, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the fellow patriots who have donated generously to support the cause of victory 2020.