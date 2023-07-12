NPP Vetting Committee clears 10 aspirants for Presidential Primary

All 10 aspirants vying to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections have been cleared by the Vetting Committee.
The committee, responsible for evaluating the candidates, has endorsed the following individuals:
Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
Mr. Kwadwo Poku
Mahamudu Bawumia
Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku
Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie
Joe Ghartey
Francis Addai-Nimoh
Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, issued a statement confirming this development.
According to Mr. Kodua, the Vetting Committee presented its report to the NPP’s National Council on Monday, July 10, 2023, in accordance with Article 10(3) of the party’s Constitution.
