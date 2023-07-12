NPP Vetting Committee clears 10 aspirants for Presidential Primary

All 10 aspirants vying to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections have been cleared by the Vetting Committee.

The committee, responsible for evaluating the candidates, has endorsed the following individuals:

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Mr. Kwadwo Poku

Mahamudu Bawumia

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie

Joe Ghartey

Francis Addai-Nimoh

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, issued a statement confirming this development.

According to Mr. Kodua, the Vetting Committee presented its report to the NPP’s National Council on Monday, July 10, 2023, in accordance with Article 10(3) of the party’s Constitution.