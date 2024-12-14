NPP Vice Chairman Reveals Party’s Early Election Forecasts and Calls for Inquiry into Voter Apathy

Nana Akomea, the Vice Chairman of the Dr. Bawumia 2024 Campaign team, has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had anticipated the outcome of the 2024 election months before it took place.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Akomea shared that internal research conducted by the NPP in February 2024 showed that John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, was leading by 10 percentage points.

Akomea acknowledged the fluctuations observed in subsequent months, stating that while the NDC’s lead was concerning in early 2024, by September and October, it had narrowed to just 2 percentage points. This shift provided the NPP with renewed hope, although the eventual outcome closely mirrored the early predictions.

“We were very confident by the time the momentum shifted, and we expected some level of apathy and dissatisfaction among our supporters,” Akomea explained.

Despite this narrowing gap, Akomea emphasized the need for an investigation into the significant voter turnout discrepancy, particularly in light of the two million people who did not participate in the election. “Anything else would just be a projection,” Akomea noted. “We knew from the monthly polls that Mahama’s victory was clear, but the massive number of people who stayed away from the polls is something we need to understand.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) officially declared John Dramani Mahama the winner on December 9, 2024, with 6,328,397 votes, or 56.55% of the total vote, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s candidate, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%. The significant voter turnout difference and the large margin of victory have prompted the NPP to seek further investigation into the underlying factors that contributed to their loss, with a particular focus on voter apathy.