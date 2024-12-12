NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confident of Party’s Resurgence

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his firm belief that the party will emerge stronger in the wake of the recent election results.

In a statement shared via social media, Dr. Prempeh, commonly known as Napo, emphasized that the NPP is committed to winning back the trust, confidence, and support of the Ghanaian people. He noted that the party has humbly accepted the verdict of the electorate and is determined to work closely with the people to correct any missteps.

Reflecting on the December 7 elections, the former Energy Minister shared that he had discussions with the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the outcome. He acknowledged the need for the party to fully reflect on the reasons behind their defeat in order to emerge stronger.

Dr. Prempeh also took the opportunity to thank Dr. Bawumia for nominating him as his running mate, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside him in the campaign.