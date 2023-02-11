NPP: Voting begins to elect constituency executives in Jomoro

Voting is underway at Mpataba by the Electoral Commission (EC) to elect new NPP Constituency Executives for Jomoro in the Western Region.

The election was suspended last year to pave way for a court case filed by Mr. Eric Muah, Jomoro Constituency Chairman of the party against the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Madam Afo Toffey on the dual citizenship issue.

About 1,025 delegates from 215 polling stations are expected to cast their secret ballots for new officers vying for all the 10 positions in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking ahead of the polls, the Deputy National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Joseph Kwayaja appealed to the delegates to exercise their franchise without fear or favour.

He asked them to seek the Interest of the party first than any other sectional interest.

Mr. Kwayaja reminded the delegates to remain more united after the elections in a bid to win victory for the party.

Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Ndede Siah said: “Nobody is bigger than the NPP hence no individual interest will be entertained in the choice of the party executives.

He reminded the executives to exercise their franchise in a clean election devoid of intimidation and violence.

Mr. Siah appealed to losers to throw their support behind the newly elected executives to win victory for the party in the 2024 Presidential polls.