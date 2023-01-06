NPP Vows to recapture all Lost Seats in Bono Region

The Regional executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bono have resolved to work extra hard to recapture all the seats lost to National Democratic congress (NDC) and as well consolidate their holds in the 2024 general election.

The Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye as part of efforts to unite all winning and losing aspirants of the constituency elections as well as party members towards breaking the eight-year political cycle said this at Wenchi in a meeting with constituency executives.

Chairman Abronye reiterated that he will lead the region to work diligently to mobilize and organize the party faithful’s to develop interest in the party activities in those four (4) constituencies namely wenchi, Jaman north, Dormaa west and Jaman south constituencies to enable the party take back those seats lost in 2020 elections.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered in the parliamentary elections held on, December 7, 2020 after losing 6 seats to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.

However, Chairman Kwame Baffoe promised party supporters that his administration would work hard to ensure that they recaptured all fallen parliamentary seats. “I want to assure you we will recapture all our parliamentary seats from the NDC. We will take it back with hard work, and it all starts now.

He said Wenchi Constituency still remains a stronghold of the NPP, despite its poor performance in the parliamentary election in the 2020 elections, adding that as a traditional NPP seat, posterity would not spare the Party if strenuous efforts are not made to regain the seat.

Kwame Baffoe advised the party faithful’s to remain loyal, resolute and committed to the cause of the party.

He also asked the former and experience executives to offer suggestions and advice with the view of moving the party forward.

Until the 2020 election, the Wenchi has been the stronghold of the NPP, which the leadership of the party is assuring party faithful’s that they will work “tirelessly to restore the constituency to its former status as an enviable constituency in the Bono region as well as the others

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye was accompanied by Madam Doris Asomah, Bono Regional Women’s Organizer, Osman Faisal, Bono Regional Nasara Cordinator, Isaac Benkae, Bono Regional Assistant Secretary and Gabriel Korang-Ababio, Bono Regional Communications Director.