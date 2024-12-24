NPP Vows to Reorganize After Election Defeat

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the NPP acknowledges its defeat in the 2024 general elections but remains resilient and committed to reorganizing for future battles.

Mr Ntim made the above statement while addressing the media In a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

Speaking further, the National Chairman disclosed that although the party’s aim for an emphatic victory was not achieved, he commends the various campaign teams for their hard work and dedication. He shared the pain of party faithful who were devastated by the outcome but emphasized the need to rise above the defeat.

To facilitate this process, Mr Ntim emphasized that the NPP will establish an effective and objective election review committee in January 2025. “This committee will engage party stakeholders and the general public to identify factors leading to the defeat and gather suggestions for reforms and restructuring” he added.

Key areas for review include potential constitutional amendments and the restructuring of internal decision-making processes, such as electing presidential and parliamentary candidates and party executives. Despite the challenging times, the NPP remains committed to its ideals of development and freedom, seeking to grow individual liberties through a strong democracy.

He seized the opportunity to express appreciation for the tireless efforts of party members and sympathizers.

By Kingsley Asiedu