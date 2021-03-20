The Leadership of Constituency Watch Dog International (CWDI) has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider Mr Charles Boateng, as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The CWDI leadership and some Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party at Tema have proposed that Mr Boateng who is the current NPP Tema Central Constituency Chairman must be considered for the slot.

The group in a statement signed by Mr Kwadwo Safo, CWDI Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Friday said, “it is a clarion call to the Party and the new government to reorganize the party base to rekindle our electoral fortunes for the 2024 elections”.

The group claimed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly needs a Chief Executive who will not belittle and deprive the party grassroots base of opportunities.

“We wish to humbly appeal to the President to have a second look at the Nomination of Chief Executive, especially to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly. We are not by any means attempting to incite the President or are we seeking to twist the President’s hand in his choice,” the group stated.

The group said Mr. Boateng has strategic prowess to help the NPP recapture the Tema East Parliamentary seat in the 2024 election.

According to the group, the Chief Executive position is a sensitive one particularly dealing with the vulnerable in society such as Party grassroots and floating voters.