Justin Frimpong Kodua, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) general secretary aspirant has promised to digitize the operations of the party if elected .

His promise is coming on the back of the recent challenges being face by the party in its polling station executive elections across the country.

” This year our party heads to the polls in accordance with our constitution to elect new leaders who will represent the hopes and aspirations of our great party at all levels. As we are all aware, the process has already commenced in all polling stations across the country.

“To enhance accessibility and constant party interactions, I shall establish a call centre. The Call Centre will certainly ensure constructive feedback from party members across the country and in the process, bring the governance of the party to the doorstep of our valued party members and sympathizers home and abroad.”

“These remarkable and forward-looking interventions will be implemented within my first 100 days in office as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party. The implementation of the aforementioned interventions shall in no doubt resolve the avoidable mishaps in our internal party administration,” the statement.

LAWYER JUSTIN FRIMPONG KODUA RESOLVES TO DIGITIZE THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.

Esteemed Fellow Patriots.

I bring to you my warmest greetings!

It is with much joy and humility that I enter your homes, offices and wherever you may be. Today’s engagement forms part of my vision of ensuring and promoting constant interactions between myself and our cherished party members.

The foundation of the Danquah Dombo Busia tradition is built on our general belief in the rule of law, internal party competition and providing equal opportunity for all. As the party is poised to break the 8-year jinx, our ability to achieve this goal is fomented on how best we restructure our internal party mechanisms to respond to this great challenge.

This year our party heads to the polls in accordance with our constitution to elect new leaders who will represent the hopes and aspirations of our great party at all levels. As we are all aware, the process has already commenced in all polling stations across the country.

Unfortunately, the process has been marred by reports of inaccessibility of nomination forms, failure to adhere to laid down processes and a general disaffection among the base of the party. The past few weeks have also seen viral videos of party members expressing their dissatisfaction with the process. This depicts a gloomy picture of our party as we prepare for the elections in 2024.

Fellow Patriots, in as much as our cherished party faithful feel justified in the defence of their fundamental rights to participate in the internal elections, I entreat all and sundry to remain calm, exercise restraint and rely on the grievances resolution mechanisms of our party.

Events these past weeks have reaffirmed my belief that we cannot stick to the old ways of party governance and expect new and improved results. Thanks to the innovative leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for the technological advancement in Ghana.

It is my hope and vision that our party leverages the power of technology to ensure efficient and effective party administration and governance.

If I am elected as the next general secretary of the NPP, our party will see the following technological interventions:

Introduction of Electronically Generated Electoral Forms (E-Forms) for all internal elections including Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to minimize human interference in the process. Introduction of NPP Electronic Register (E-Register) to maintain efficient database of all members Introduction of the NPP APP for dues collections and registration of new members. Introduction of Biometric Party Membership Identity Cards NPP Electronic Information Hub (E-Information Hub or simply EIH) to facilitate timely dissemination of information on all planned programs and activities of the party. Introduction of Electronic Reporting System (E-Reporting) to replace the manual reporting system to improve accuracy. Streamlining the party’s website to make it more interactive for vibrant and consistent engagement of the party’s social media followers. There is the urgent need to have a robust online presence. To enhance accessibility and constant party interactions, I shall establish a call centre. The Call Centre will certainly ensure constructive feedback from party members across the country and in the process, bring the governance of the party to the doorstep of our valued party members and sympathizers home and abroad.

These remarkable and forward-looking interventions will be implemented within my first 100 days in office as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party. The implementation of the aforementioned interventions shall in no doubt resolve the avoidable mishaps in our internal party administration.

I solemnly pledge to uphold the tenets of our great tradition and I resolve to make the party work again.

Long live the Republic of Ghana !

Long live the NPP

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua

